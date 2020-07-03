Tinubu Reveals Why APC Caretaker Committee Visited Him

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday held a closed-door meeting with members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The members of the caretaker committee present at the meeting include Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is the new APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, as well as Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Also present is the Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Tinubu who addressed journalists after the meeting ended at his Ikoyi residence described the visit as “a consultation move by the party following the recent disagreements among some aggrieved members.”

Tinubu also used the opportunity to deny claims of being disgruntled at recent happenings in the APC.

He also revealed that rancour is expected to occur in a party as large as the APC.