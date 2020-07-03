Solskjaer Gives Update On Squad Ahead Of BourneMouth Clash

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how he will be selecting his team for the clash against Bournemouth.

Solskjaer’s men go into the English Premier League game at Old Trafford after a 3-0 win against Brighton

Asked about his team’s selection ahead of the game, Solskjaer was quoted by MEN: “I’ve got to wait and see”.

“There are a couple that got some knocks and bruises, if there are a couple of changes don’t be surprised just because of fitness.

“But there are also so many games. I have got to look after the players.

“It would be nice to play a team that performed so well against Sheffield United at Old Trafford last time and played so well against Brighton, but let’s wait and see how everyone is after training, I have not seen them yet this morning.”