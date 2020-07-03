PDP Grants Waiver To Akeredolu’s Deputy To Contest In Primaries

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi is set to partake in the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary governorship elections slated for July 22, 2020.

This comes after the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, following an application sent to the NWC by Ajayi requesting him to participate in the forthcoming PDP primaries, granted him a waiver.

The approval was contained in a letter received by the Deputy Governor on July 2, 2020, which was signed by both the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and its National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri.

According to the letter, the NWC found that the Ajayi met all the relevant provisions of the party’s Constitution particularly section 50(5)(b) (as amended in 2017) for granting of a waiver.

Recall that on June 21, 2020, Ajayi had quit the APC following months of frosty relationship with his boss, after which he picked the membership card of the PDP.

Shortly after his resignation from APC, the Deputy Governor disclosed that he will not resign from office, stressing that the people who gave him the mandate did not ask him to resign as deputy governor.

Daily Post