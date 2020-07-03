Osun Govt. Commiserates With Gov. Akeredolu Over Adegbenro’s Death

Osun government has commiserated with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the death of the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

A statement by Mrs Funke Egbemode, the State Commissioner For Information and Orientation, in Osogbo on Friday, described Adegbenro’s death as unfortunate.

Egbemode said the late Adegbenro, as the Health Commissioner and Chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the state, was undoubtedly a critical frontliner in the fight against the virus.

“His demise is a great loss to Ondo State.

“It is on record that until his demise, Dr Adegbenro proved himself as a distinguished medical professional, who dutifully served the people of Ondo State.

“The Osun government commiserates with Gov. Akeredolu and people of Ondo for the death of Adegbenro whose role in the government is critical to the health emergency that the state and the nation at large are dealing with at this time.

“Government also sympathises with the entire family of the deceased. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement read.

The late Adegbenro died on Thursday at the age of 65.

(NAN)