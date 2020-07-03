Nigeria’s COVID-19 Toll Rises To 27,110 Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 27,110.

According to the NCDC on its official Twitter handle, Nigeria reported 13 deaths, bringing the total to 616 deaths in 35 states and the FCT.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 193 new cases while FCT reported 85 new infections.

Others are: Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4 and Sokoto-1.

