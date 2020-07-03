Leroy Sane Signs Five-Year Deal With Bayern Munich

The signing of Leroy Sane by Bayern Munich from Manchester City has been confirmed.

The 24-year old signed a five-year deal worth £54.8m after five seasons in the English Premier League.

Former goalkeeper and now a member of Bayern’s executive board, Oliver Kahn, confirmed the deal.

He wrote; ”Welcome to Munich @LeroySane19! We are thrilled to be able to welcome another member of the DFB Team and a world-class winger to FC Bayern. We have big goals-Leroy brings us one step closer to achieving them”.

Speaking on the move, Sane said that he is excited to take up the new challenge with the Bundesliga champions he almost joined last season.

He told Bayern’s official website: “FC Bayern is a great club with big goals – and these goals suit me as well. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and can’t wait to train with the team.

“I know Hansi Flick from the Under-21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.”