Lagos Students To Resume School As Sanwo-Olu Grants Reopening

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos State Government has announced the reopening of schools for pupils in “transitional classes” on Friday.
Reall that all schools across the country have been shut since March by the Federal Government in order to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a televised press briefing on Saturday.
He said that “Only students in transitional classes (Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3) are permitted to resume from Monday, 3rd of August, 2020. It applies only to day schooling.”
More to come…
