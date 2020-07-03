Lagos State Seals Private Schools Holding Lessons For Students

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the closure of some private schools in the state for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

Ayeni revealed that a team she led in monitoring compliance by schools discovered that some private schools were flouting the restriction order.

She said that the schools were caught holding lessons for their students despite the order against the opening of schools.

“No doubt, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our schools but we want students to come out stronger and better.

”We want to make sure schools are closed. We also want to make sure schools are adhering to the closure directive since the number of COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically over time,” said Ayeni.

She added, “This is a unique time in the entire world, therefore, it is only the living that learns.”