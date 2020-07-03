Kogi Gov’s Security Aide, Ariyo, Fired By Yahaya Bello

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, has fired his Senior Special Assistant on Security in charge of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, Ayo Ariyo.
He also approved the appointments of Mohmoh Abdul Lasisi as Personal Assistant to replace the late Hon. Suleiman Abdulateef Adinoyi.
The sacking of the aide and the new appointment were announced Thursday night by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike.
Ariyo is to be replaced by Olorunleke Moses, whom, before this announcement was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Kabba /Ijumu Federal Constituency.
Moses was also the immediate past administrator of Kabba/Bunu Local Government.
Adeyemi Olabode John is to take over as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency.
The statement which was silent on the reason for the sacking of Ayo Ariyo, however, stated that all appointments take immediate effect.
The Punch
