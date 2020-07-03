IPOB Urges Christians To Stand Against Plot To Islamize Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has advised Christians to stand up to the plot to Islamize Nigeria by Jihadist soldiers.

IPOB made the call following an attack suffered by Igbos in the Southeast and perpetrated by Fulanis.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, politicians in the Southeast are urged to defend their land because Fulanis are taking over the country.

The statement reads in part: “We are calling on Jude-Christians in Nigeria to stand up against the upcoming jihadist soldiers scattered all over Nigeria to Islamize the country.

“The country is clearly coming to an end, Christians must not allow Islam to humiliate them again in Nigeria. All politicians in Biafraland must come out and defend their land because Fulani has taken over, we are aware of the humiliation of past politicians like Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and others because they were out to defend their people British colonialists humiliated them.

“Today Fulani people are humiliating politicians who are ready to defend their people especially politicians from Biafraland.

“We are informing all Christian nations and organizations across the globe to know how Nigeria’s government and her partners in crime are killing Biafrans and other Christians in Nigeria. Before we match all these nations and organizations must be aware of the caliphate plans to eliminate Christians in the north and Biafra land.”