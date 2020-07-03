Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Non-Negotiable – Imo CAN Chairman

Rev. Dr. Eches Divine, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Imo State chapter, has said that the turn of the Igbos to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023 is non-negotiable.

Divine also said that the marginalization suffered by the Igbos is the reason for their agitation for Biafra.

He made this known while addressing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State.

According to him, “the best Nigeria can do is to consider a president of Igbo extraction to assuage the people’s feelings.

“There is a need for every geopolitical zone in the country to support this move. As for CAN in Southeast and Imo in particular, we strongly stand for Igbo presidency.

“If the Igbos are not considered for the presidency, then they will be left with no option than to look for another country which they will call their own. This country is Biafra.

“If they want it from APC, Igbos have credible people there but whichever way, let there be an Igbo president come 2023.

“We have been meeting to synergize. We have been meeting to galvanize the people towards achieving this target. We won’t rely on Ohaneze Ndigbo who is highly politicized.

“We are going to meet our political leaders to chart a way forward. I believe if we come together, we will get there,” he added.