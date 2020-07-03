Gov. Ikpeazu Swears In 13 New Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday sworn in 13 new Permanent Secretaries on Thursday, July 3, 2020, according to NAN’s report.

The governor charged the new PS’ with a call on them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and promote the developmental programmes of the state government.

Ikpeazu, while speaking at the ceremony in Umuahia, called on the newly sworn-in officers to be good ambassadors of Abia, as well as abide by the oath of allegiance they swore to.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, commended the newly sworn in officers for reaching the climax of their career in the state Civil Service.

He said that this was an indication that the officers had maintained a track record of commitment and dedication to duty.

Ikpeazu urged the new permanent secretaries to evolve ideas that would encourage growth in their respective ministries and boost the development of the state.

Responding on behalf of permanent secretaries, Mrs Caroline Igwe, thanked the state government for finding them fit for the new position, which she described as a call to duty.

Igwe said she was confident that they would live up to the government’s expectations and discharge their duties diligently.

The names of the other new Permanent Secretaries are; Mr Kelechi Alozie, Mr Ikechi Emelogu, Mr Chukwunonye Okpara, Mr Chianakwalam Egwu, Mr Emea Mba and Mr Ikenna Okoro.

Others are; Mr Nwabueze Dike, Mrs Ijeoma Okere, Mrs Joy Nwanju, Mrs Franca Ekwueme, Mr Iheanyichukwu Ubani and Mrs Beatrice Nwaka. (NAN)