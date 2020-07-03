Eighty-Six Nigerians Return Home Via Abuja Airport

At least 86 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on Friday, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa via Twitter on Friday said that the stranded Nigerians arrived via Air Sudan.

She, however, did not disclose where they returned from but said the returnees will go on 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to the commission’s official Twitter account in a subsequent tweet, all evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br><br>Another 86 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 3rd of July, 2020.<br><br>All Evacuees tested Negative to <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID</a>-19. <a href=”https://t.co/keMnwyaKfr”>pic.twitter.com/keMnwyaKfr</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1278991967599419394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 3, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js