Eighty-Six Nigerians Return Home Via Abuja Airport

At least 86 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on Friday, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa via Twitter on Friday said that the stranded Nigerians arrived via Air Sudan.
She, however, did not disclose where they returned from but said the returnees will go on 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
According to the commission’s official Twitter account in a subsequent tweet, all evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br><br>Another 86 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 3rd of July, 2020.<br><br>All Evacuees tested Negative to <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID</a>-19. <a href=”https://t.co/keMnwyaKfr”>pic.twitter.com/keMnwyaKfr</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1278991967599419394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 3, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.