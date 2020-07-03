EFCC Grills Five Illegal Oil Dealers In Uyo

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on June 30, 2020, commenced investigation of 5 (Five) suspected illegal petroleum dealers, alongside MT PREYOR 1, a 1,000 metric tonne capacity vessel used in bunkering illegal products, suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)

They were arrested and handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, Akwa-Ibom state.

The arrested suspects are: Joseph Aganu, (Able Sea Man); Daniel Ochuko (cleaner); Solomon Kuruke (Local Pilot), Sunday Ikweagbu (Able sea man 2) and Lucky Oziegbe (Second Engineer).

According to the Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Commodore A. M. Ibrahim, the five suspects were arrested onboard the vessel, along Uta- Ewa Creek Ikot Abasi at about 1935hrs on Monday May 18, 2020.

The arrested vessel was laden with unspecified quantity of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined AGO. Jubril reiterated the need to secure the Nigerian waterways against all forms of illegal activities, and promised to sustain the synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the EFCC.