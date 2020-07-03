APC Fires Back At PDP Over Claims Of Plotting To Derail Edo Election

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has fired back at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which accused it of plotting to derail the Edo State Governorship election.

Concise News reported that the PDP accused the APC of trying to use governors include Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to derail the election slated for eptember 19..

This has been rubbished in a statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

It reads: “Ahead of the 19th September, 2020 Edo State Governorship election, PDP is up to their usual, diversionary, baseless and theatrical allegations. “We understand the PDP is intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organize a formidable campaign structure to ensure success of the APC and our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election. “The APC has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging them in their senseless and drunken tirade. Edo state is not dubbed the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing.



“The Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated and progressive. The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track record, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which is being replicated across APC states. APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices and defends the principle of “One person, one vote”. Come September 19 every valid vote must count.

