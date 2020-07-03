Akeredolu Mourns Passing Of Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has mourned the passing of his late Commissioner for Health , Dr. Wahab Adegbenro.



Akeredolu made this known on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

According to the governor, Adegbenro’s calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody made him loved by all.

“Dr Wahab Adegbenro, my Honourable Commissioner for Health, was a reliable colleague and compatriot.

“His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody were loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Akeredolu said.