Akeredolu Mourns Passing Of Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has mourned the passing of his late Commissioner for Health , Dr. Wahab Adegbenro.
Akeredolu made this known on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.
According to the governor, Adegbenro’s calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody made him loved by all.
“Dr Wahab Adegbenro, my Honourable Commissioner for Health, was a reliable colleague and compatriot.
“His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody were loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Akeredolu said.
