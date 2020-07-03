Aides Of VIPs, Politicians Will Be Barred From Airports – Minister, Sirika

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has said that aides of VIPs and politicians will be barred from entering airports when flights resume this month.

Sirika disclosed this while addressing a Senate Committee on Aviation on plans by the ministry towards safety ahead of flight resumption.

“We have circulated this information, and Mr. President has approved it,” the minister said.

“All those who have no business traveling will certainly have no business to enter the airport. They will not enter the airport, not at all.

“So, anybody coming into the airport this time around as a personality, a minister or even our honourable members, distinguished senators, will not be carrying their aides into the airports anymore.

“We will provide security for all VIPs, and the VIP will get in and travel.

“So the VIPs should help us and take responsibility and ensure that they do not add to our problems in this country.”

Flights will resume on July 8 in the Abuja and Lagos airports while airport in Port Harcourt, Kano, Maiduguri, and Owerri will resume three days later.