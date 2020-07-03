40 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Full Recovery In Lagos

At least 40 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos after they tested negative following their full recovery from the respiratory illness.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Thursday, said that the 40 patients are made up of 17 females, 23 males including two foreign nationals.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Good people of Lagos State, today(Thursday), 40 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including 2 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Onikan, 7 from Gbagada, 3 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi and 3 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID-19FreeLagos