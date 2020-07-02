Why We Beat Chelsea – West Ham Manager, David Moyes

West Ham manager, David Moyes has revealed why his side were able to beat Chelsea 3-2 in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea opened scoring from the spot which was converted by Willian.

The Hammers bounced back with two quick goals from Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio to take the lead.

Their lead was cut short by a free kick from Willian who got his second for the night.

A counter attack converted by Andriy Yarlomenko ensured the Hammers went with all three points of the game.

Shortly after the game, David Moyes was quoted by West Ham United’s official website as saying: “Tonight, we took most of our chances against Chelsea.

“Chelsea, with the team they have, made some chances as well.

“We were up against it at that time against Chelsea, at 2-2, but the players stuck at it and got a good result.”

“We pushed hard, and we did a lot of good things. The players deserve a massive amount of credit,” he added.