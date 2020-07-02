Watch Governor Ikpeazu Play Table-Tennis In Quarantine

Governor of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, was on Thursday captured playing table tennis at his isolation center amid COVID-19 infection.
This comes contrary to reports earlier claiming that the governor was very ill and not responding to COVID-19 treatment.
Ikpeazu, who tested positive for coronavirus in June, on Thursday, engaged Dr. Godfrey Achilihu, MD, in a table tennis game.
However, reports reaching DAILY POST has it that the Governor has fully recovered from the disease and will soon be declared negative.
He is expected to officially resume next week.
As at Thursday, July 2, Abia State 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
