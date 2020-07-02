Vehicle Accident Leaves Three Dead, Injures Two In Ogun

An accident involving a diesel truck and a Toyota Corolla car has killed three persons and injured two others at Ajegunle on Papalanto-Ilaro road in Ogun.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliant and Enforcement Agency confirmed this on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident was caused by over speeding on the path of the truck driver who in the process collided with the Corolla car coming from the opposite direction.

Akinbiyi noted that five people were in the Toyota car marked JJJ 91 GD while two people were in the truck with no registration number.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to Ilaro General Hospital while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

“The truck was inbound Papalanto from Ilaro while the Toyota corolla car was outbound Papalanto to Ilaro when the crash occurred,” he said.

“According to eyewitness account, the truck was on top speed when it suddenly lost control due to break failure and collided with the car that was coming from the opposite direction.

“The accidented vehicles have been deposited at Ewekoro Divisional Police Command, including the truck driver and the motor boy.

He, however, commiserated with the families of the deceased while also enjoining motorists to avoid excessive speeding and ensure they maintain their vehicles before setting out on a journey.

