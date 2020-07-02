OPay Puts Its Business, Including Oride, On Pause

OPay has announced that it is placing some of its businesses on pause due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company announced on Thursday via its official Twitter account.
Businesses affected include ORide, OCar, amongst others.
Read the official statement below:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A Statement From OPay. <a href=”https://t.co/mjvsKle6yH”>pic.twitter.com/mjvsKle6yH</a></p>— OPay (@OPay_NG) <a href=”https://twitter.com/OPay_NG/status/1278650469364248576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 2, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.