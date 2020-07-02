OPay Puts Its Business, Including Oride, On Pause

OPay has announced that it is placing some of its businesses on pause due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company announced on Thursday via its official Twitter account.

Businesses affected include ORide, OCar, amongst others.

Read the official statement below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A Statement From OPay. <a href=”https://t.co/mjvsKle6yH”>pic.twitter.com/mjvsKle6yH</a></p>— OPay (@OPay_NG) <a href=”https://twitter.com/OPay_NG/status/1278650469364248576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 2, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js