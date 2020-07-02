Nigerian Govt Clears Air On Reopening Of Schools Amid COVID-19

The Nigerian government has cleared the air on the reopening of schools amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, revealed that the government is only making plans for students in final year to write their exams and not reopening schools.

He stated that the reason why schools are being reopened for exams is because exams are critical towards the progress of students.

He told Channels Television: “We presented to the PTF and by extension, the Federal Government, the plans by examination bodies to hold their exams. The exams are critical for how children progress”.

“We examined it and we felt that it is important to allow those examinations to take place but ahead of them taking place, it is important that those children who have not had the opportunity to revise their syllabus, should have an opportunity to go through that and have a revision class before the exams.”

He also said that those who can afford to do revision at home have objected to returning to school.

“But we understand the limitations of the average Nigerian because not everybody can afford laptops and devices and so if there are people who do have this access and feel confident that their children are ready for the exams, well, we are not compelling anybody to go to any school.

“What we have done is make the facilities in our schools available,” he said.

He added that state governments have been told to provide safety measures at the schools which will be reopened for exams.

“You all know that education is on the concurrent legislative list and we’ve asked that state government’s that own these schools, to provide places to wash hands, check the temperature of the children constantly, have sanitisers in place. Private schools should be able to provide that.