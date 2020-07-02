Nigeria Loses Former Ambassador To Togo, Okobi

Nigeria has lost its former Ambassador to Togo, Vincent Sunny Okobi, his son Amaechi, made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.



Amaechi noted that they were deeply saddened by the passing of the diplomat.

Okobi was a clerk under then Governor-General of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe, before leaving Nigeria for the United States.

He was a civil rights activist and President of the African Students’ Union in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s.

As the envoy to Togo, he was awarded France’s Légion d’honneur by President Francois Mitterrand for his commitment to promoting Franco-Nigerian foreign relations.

“Ambassador Okobi left his most unforgettable legacy as a devoted husband of 52 years, father of four children and grandfather of 14”, the statement read.

It added that in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, there would be no condolence visits.

The late diplomat is survived by Justice Victoria Okobi, siblings and other family members.

Daily Post