Lola Omotayo Shares Her Family’s Experience With COVID-19

Lola Omotayo has opened up on the COVID-19 attack which her family suffered as also revealed by her husband, singer Peter Okoye.

Her husband, daughter and two domestic staff of hers fell sick to the virus and had to isolate at home.

Lola Omotayo was the last to get infected after she nursed her daughter who had to isolate in her room.

She wrote: “I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty.

“My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe.

“Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life. #grateful #blessed #covid-19 #f*Covid-19 #corona #thankful”.