If You Know Who Killed My Brother, Come Forward – Khafi Begs

Khafi Kareem and her family have appeared in a BBC feature which shows them begging for information on the death of Alexander Kareem.

Alexander was shot and killed at Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush, London, and died on the spot with multiple wounds to the chest.

The family also issued a statement which shows how heartbroken they are.

“Alex was a loving and caring boy who was loved by so many,” his family said.

“He was so enthusiastic about what he did, he loved IT and computers. His life was tragically cut short by such a senseless act of violence which no one should ever have to endure.

“He will never have the ability to grow up and live the life we all can, he had plans to go to university in September.”

Sharing the BBC feature on her brother’s death, Khafi begged people to come forward if they have information on his death.

“On the 1st of January 2020 I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother,” Khafi wrote, adding, “Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.”

The feature shows Khafi’s family members pleading with Alexander’s killers to turn themselves in.

“If you did this and you are watching this at home, Please turn yourself up to Police. No mother should go through this. This is everlasting sorrow,” Khafi’s mother said in tears.