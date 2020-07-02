Governor, Ganduje, Ends State’s COVID-19 Lockdown

The state’s Director-General, Media and Communications, Salihu Yakasai, made this known on Thursday.
He said the government, however, maintained that the nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remained in place in the state.
“H.E @GovUmarGanduje removes the lockdown in Kano State which was imposed due to the coronavirus. However, a curfew is still in place from 10pm to 4am daily. This means people can go about their business from 4am to 10pm,” Yakasai wrote on Twitter.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.