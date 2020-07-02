Ondo State Governor, Rotimi AKeredolu’s wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The Punch reports.

Similarly, one of the security aides to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has also been confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

This came after the governor directed all his aides and appointees to go for COVID-19 tests.

One of the aides to the governor, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent on Thursday.

When asked, the aide said, “Yes mama’s (first lady) result has come and it was positive. One of the security men attached to the governor is also positive and has been asked to go on isolation.”