Edo Elections: Wike Slams APC Candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate.

Wike alleged that Ize-Iyamu lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State because the people saw that he ‘would not be a good leader’.

Recall that Ize-Iyamu, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, four years ago was defeated by Obaseki who was the APC candidate then.

However, Wike, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, also said that the Edo election is not an ‘Obaseki election’ but for the people of the South-South.

He said: “There would be no intimidation in the Edo election, the people must choose who they want.

“All the South-South Governors would be in Edo State to support our brother Governor.

“Edo people rejected Ize Iyamu in the last election because they saw he wouldn’t be a good Governor.

“Edo election is not an Obaseki election but for the people of the South-South.

“It is time for the South-South to speak with one voice.”

