Edo Elections: Wike Slams APC Candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate.
Wike alleged that Ize-Iyamu lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State because the people saw that he ‘would not be a good leader’.
Recall that Ize-Iyamu, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, four years ago was defeated by Obaseki who was the APC candidate then.
However, Wike, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, also said that the Edo election is not an ‘Obaseki election’ but for the people of the South-South.
He said: “There would be no intimidation in the Edo election, the people must choose who they want.
“All the South-South Governors would be in Edo State to support our brother Governor.
“Edo people rejected Ize Iyamu in the last election because they saw he wouldn’t be a good Governor.
“Edo election is not an Obaseki election but for the people of the South-South.
“It is time for the South-South to speak with one voice.”
Daily Post
