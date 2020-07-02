Ashley Cole Blames Marcos Alonso For Chelsea 3-2 Loss To West Ham

Former Chelsea player, Ashley Cole has blamed Marcos Alonso for the 3-2 loss suffered by Chelsea at the hands of West Ham United.

Chelsea opened scoring from the spot which was converted by Willian.

The Hammers bounced back with two quick goals from Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio to take the lead.

Their lead was cut short by a free kick from Willian who got his second for the night.

A counter attack converted by Andriy Yarlomenko ensured the Hammers went with all three points of the game.

The loss has now been blamed on Marcos Alonso who failed to stop the counter attack.

“Chelsea will be disappointed,” Cole told Sky Sports. “The thing I hate about full-backs is they are happy to run forward but not trackback.

“Chelsea FC needed a point here. A point would have been a good result for them.

“Could Alonso have tracked back? Could he have anticipated earlier? Could he have shown the same intensity to get back as he did to get forward? Yes. Alonso needs to run back quicker.”

“Chelsea had a lot of possession,” Cole added. “They could not break West Ham down. Chelsea would have expected to win coming off the pitch, Frank [Lampard] will be fuming with how Chelsea have defended.”