Anita Joseph Advises Parents Against Bathing With Their Children

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has said that once a child is 2-years old or above, parents should stop bathing with such a child.

Her post comes days after Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo went viral over a picture which shows her unclad with her son on his birthday.

According to Anita Joseph, if people claim not to see anything wrong in such, then they should allow their husband to get unclad before their children.

Anita Joseph wrote: “I never saw my Mothers Nakedness Godforbid “

Some mothers Justifying this rubbish i weep for the Damage your causing your child.

“Once a child is more than 2years he or she shouldn’t see you naked !!

How do you bath naked with a child of

8,7,3,4,5,6, old anyway haaaaaa.

“No worry one day the child will kukuma

Ask you mummy mummy what is this

Black thing as he or she draws it.

So you start explaining what your public hair is !!

“So let me ask you when you bath with your 7 and 8years old boys,how do you bend to wash your kpekus I mean private part ?

Kukuma allow your husbands or baby Daddy’s too to bath and take n*ked pictures with your children too !

Try and enlarge it too ..

Maybe you find it sweet or Bonding like some of you said..

There are so many ways to bond with your child.

“Not getting naked infront of them

Messing up with their innocent minds”

You are gradually abusing that child with your naked self ..

Please don’t stop oh

continue bathing with your kids let them even help you wash your back inugo .

one day IN school he will tell his friend how him mama body be.

And Use it to do Analysis on BIOLOGY class

Talk to my back incase you wana throw tantrums ARAMASHIOGIRI !!”