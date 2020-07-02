Alleged Rape: Police Denies Detaining D’banj Accuser, Seyitan

The Nigerian Police Force has said that Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused singer D’banj of rape was not detained by them as claimed.
Seyitan who issued an official statement on social media said she was detained by the police when she went to give a complaints against the singer.
She had accused Dbanj of raping her inside a hotel room in Lagos some years back.
Refuting the claims, a police source who spoke with Vanguard, said Seyitan was only invited to give her written statement and be interrogated. Adding that, there may have been a mix up by her legal representative.
The source also revealed that Seyitan and D’banj were invited to come give statement at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, in Abuja.
On three occasions, Seyitan failed to turn up which promoted the police to dispatch a team to fetch her.
