Aero Contractors To Halt Meals During Flights Over COVID-19

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, says when flights resume next week, passengers would not be served food on the airplanes.

Sanusi said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

The Aero Contractors boss said serving passengers with food on the aircraft would require them removing their face masks to eat which could undermine the Covid-19 protocols.

He said the longest flight in Nigeria was the Lagos-Maiduguri route which is just about an hour and a few minutes.

Sanusi said most flights were less than an hour and as such it would not be necessary to serve food.

He, however, said water would be given to the passengers.

The Aero Contractors boss said, “There won’t be serving of food because that will increase the number of times you will be contacting passengers and then the passengers would be removing their face masks to eat the food so I think it is not the best.

“It is a one hour flight. It is only in Nigeria that we serve food for a one-hour flight. Go anywhere in the world and you will see that hot meals are not served on one-hour flights.”