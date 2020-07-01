Young Girl In Date With Rema Denies Relationship, Says She’s Single

The young girl who had a date with singer Rema has denied claims that they are dating by revealing that she’s still single.

Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe aka Niimie, a female student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, was chosen by the singer to go on a date with him.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, Niimie revealed that she suffered several attacks on social media after the date.

“Since I met Rema, I’ve been having different people talking about me, different attacks on social media. For the fan date with Rema, he suggested we use one hashtag ‘gingerme’,” Nimmie said.

“He said we should post videos on the Instagram story and tag him. I followed instructions and decided to post on my story that day. I didn’t expect to win but it turned out I did.

“I’m Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe. Many people know me as Nimiie. I’m a 200 level physics student at the University of Lagos. As Rema picked me, he wasn’t being partial or anything.

“The date was soft; everywhere was cool. Rema is a very romantic person. That was the first time I met him. I mean, I’ve gone for his shows but that was the first time we met officially.

“I’m not his girlfriend before the date. So I had to clear the air as people were insinuating so. I’m very single. I don’t have a boyfriend. I don’t have anything to say to those attacking me.

“Everyone has freedom of speech. I can only continue being myself, do my thing, and keep my mental health in check. With this new-found fame, I just want to be me.

“I’m a normal schoolgirl in UNILAG. I’ll do the things I’ve been doing, try to achieve my goals, not feeling like I’m already a celebrity or anything.”

Rema who revealed that he needs to be in a relationship stated that he’s yet to meet the right person.

“I really want to be in a relationship but still looking for the right one. I want to enjoy the peace because it’s really noisy: cameras flashing lights, meetings, studio sections,” the singer had said.

“This whole music stuff is beyond ordinary for me that’s why things are happening differently for me and I am very spiritual from my angle and I don’t do my things the same way as everybody.

“Home is actually my peace. I find peace either in church or at home. My own personal space, but yeah! It will be nice to find someone I can share it with, but then, I have not found the right one.”