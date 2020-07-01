Why I Kept Griezmann On Bench Against Atletico Madrid – Quique Setien

Barcelona manager, Quique Setien has defended his decision to leave Antoine Griezmann on the bench until the final seconds of the game against Atletico Madrid.

According to Quique Setien, he saw no need because Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Riqui Puig were doing well in the game.

Griezmann later came on to replace Arturo Vidal in the final seconds of the game against his old club.

The game which ended 2-2 saw Barcelona drop points to allow Real Madrid to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

Quique Setien told Evening Standard: “I didn’t do it before because the ones who were on, were doing well. Riqui [Puig], [Leo] Messi, [Luis] Suarez.

“It’s not easy to find a place without destabilizing the team,” he added.