Sarri Praises Ronaldo Over Performance Against Genoa

Juventus manager, Maurizio Saari has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance in his side’s 3-0 against Genoa.

The game at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium saw three second half goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa.

Genoa got a consolation goal as Juventus went home with all three points in the game.

Sarri told a post-match press conference: “In the first half he [Cristiano Ronaldo] went for the shot five times, so it means he was doing more than he should.

“Cristiano often plays to free himself to finish, but when he decides to move the ball quickly, he is the best of them all.

“Honestly, I was going to replace Dybala, then I chose Ronaldo, who has played many minutes.

“We discussed it in the past few days, and he knew that he would go off at 3-0 [against Genoa] and he did it with serenity.”