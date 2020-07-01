Recruit More Men, Women – Senate President Ahmad Lawal Tells IGP

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has urged the Inspector-General of Police to recruit more men and women to help tackle the security challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking at the National Assembly which hosted the IGP and his men, Lawal called for a timeline on the implementation of community policing in the country.

“Going forward from today, we must have clearly defined milestones and timelines on the implementation of the Community Policing.

“Something that we can always go back to in three months, in six months, and say where we are exactly.

“You might have been implementing the Community Policing and this meeting is an opportunity for you to give us an update of which States this has been implemented in and those states that you have not, we need a program and also a timeline of activities,” Lawan said.

He added that more men and women will be needed to tackle the security challenges in the country.

“And if we have to recruit, we will have to train and equally support our training institutions.

“We believe, in the National Assembly, that the security situation in the country requires that we make it number one priority for the government because, in the Constitution, it is Security and welfare that comes first.

“This is to say that no amount of public or government investment will be too much and I also know that we have a paucity of funds but we have to be ingenious.

“We need to find a way to strengthen our security agencies because they play an important role in this respect.

“So we will talk about recruitment and of course the training institutions and even your barracks.

“However, I would like to assure you that in the National Assembly, all we care for is the Security of lives and property of the citizens.

“I believe it’s something that we can tackle when we put heads together to find a solution.

”Even if we cannot resolve everything, we should be able to find a way out to improve the security situation of our country,” he added.