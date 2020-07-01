President Buhari Names 42 Ambassadorial Nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a 42-man-list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation on Wednesday.

According to Daily Post, Debo Adesina, ex-Minister of State for defence, Ademola Seriki, Dare Sunday Awaoniyi, are among others in 41-man non-career and one career dropped by the president.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the President’s letter of request on the floor at the plenary on Wednesday.

Adesina was picked from Oyo State, Seriki from Lagos and Dare Sunday Awoniyi Kogi State.

Details to follow…