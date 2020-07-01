Police Nab Notorious Kidnapper, Recover Skulls, Dead Body

A notorious kidnapper and serial killer, Anthony Ndubuisi has been arrested by the police in Umuebulu Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Channels TV reports that the suspect who hails from Ngo-Okpala in Imo State is said to have carried out several kidnappings and killings of his unsuspecting victims, including three foreigners and a Nigerian.

According to the police authorities, the arrest was made possible by the Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in a Sting Operation following intelligence-led policing.

Ndubuisi confessed to the police operatives that his recent criminal act was the kidnapping one Ajumiene Offor who was lured from Aba to his house, for a business transaction but kidnapped and killed on June 9.

Upon investigation, the suspect led operatives to his house at Umuebulu, where he pointed to a septic tank that contained the bodies of his victims.

On exhumation, the police recovered three human skulls and the decomposing body of his recent victim. They have been evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

Items recovered from the suspect includes two Pump action guns and some Cartridges.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the scene of exhumation, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan condemned the incident.

He, however, declared a total war on perpetrators of heinous crimes in the state, advising the public to be more security consciousness.

The police boss asked residents of the state to report all suspicious characters and movements via the following numbers: 08032003514, 08028915462 and 08182157778.