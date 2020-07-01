Oliseh Advises Osimhen To Stay Humble After Marc Vivien Foe Award Win

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised Victor Osimhen for winning the Marc Vivien Foe award for best African player in Ligue 1.
Osimhen had an impressive season in Ligue 1 with 13 goals and four assists in 27 appearances to clinch the award.
In reaction, Oliseh advised the youngster to stay humble amid interests from top clubs in Europe.
