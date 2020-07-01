NURTW Clears Air On Increasing Cost Of Transportation

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has said that its members don’t have any intention of increasing the cost of transportation in the country.

This was disclosed by the Acting General Secretary, Kabiru Yau, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“I wish to state that the NURTW is a workers union that has the interest of Nigeria and the general public at heart.

“It is not our intention or in our place to increase the cost of transportation in the country. The car owners are the ones saddled with that responsibility.

“The union will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the peace and safety of travellers and Nigerians.”

This comes days after the Federal Government announced the lifting of the ban on inter-state travels and also gave guidelines ordering motorists to carry fewer passengers.