Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

1. The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has declared that the National Assembly cannot stop the planned recruitment of Nigerians each from the 774,000 Local Government Areas in Nigeria. In a statement on Tuesday, Keyamo said in obedience to their invitation, he appeared before the Joint Committees on Labour of both the Senate and the House but there was a misunderstanding when they questioned why he did not privately submit the program to them for vetting before taking certain steps.

2. The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made new appointments. Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Niger Governor, Sani Bello, will chair the APC Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States, respectively, according to Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary in a statement.

3. Workers in the Edo state COVID-19 response team on Tuesday protested non-payment of their stipends. The protesters blocked the entrance gate to the office of the Hospital Management Board, HMB, in Benin City, the state capital.

4. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the governor in a 3:29 minutes video he posted on Facebook while briefing the state on his status, he is asymptomatic and has begun self-isolating.

5. President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday agreed with the leadership of the National Assembly on the need to delay the planned hike in electricity tariffs after a meeting with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamil. Speaking to State House correspondents, Lawan and Gbajabiamila said the timing for the tariff increase was wrong, hence, the effective date has to be postponed till first quarter of next year.

6. Secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for coronavirus pandemic. In a statement by the state Commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, ten new cases were also discovered.

7. Interpol has resoundingly rejected the Iranian government’s request for help in carrying out an arrest of the U.S. President, Donald Trump, in a statement sent to CNBC late Monday.

The Lyon-based international organization said Under Article 3 of INTERPOL’s constitution, it is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.

8. The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, challenging his suspension from the party. A three-man panel of judges presided over by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam unanimously dismissed the appeal on Tuesday at the request of the former APC national chairman.

9. The Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya ( MC Oluomo) has made the 20-man list for the selection of beneficiaries for the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs across all the Local Governments in the country. The Lagos State selection committee is chaired by Alhaji Mutiu Are, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, and the former Kosofe Local Government, Vice Chairman, Barrister Kasim Kayode Eleshin (K.K Eleshin) as the Vice-Chairman.

10. Boko Haram terrorists over the weekend killed six Nigerian soldiers and stole several weapons during an attack on two villages in Borno State near the border with Niger Republic.

Report said that the insurgents also launched an improvised explosive device on the highway between Bosso and Mallam Fatori villages.