Messi Scores 700th Career Goal In A.Madrid Draw

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career on Tuesday by converting a penalty against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Barca’s captain fooled Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a chip down the middle at Camp Nou, where he hit another remarkable milestone for club and country.
Messi’s 700 goals include 630 for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina.
AFP
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.