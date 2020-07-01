Home » Messi Scores 700th Career Goal In A.Madrid Draw

Messi Scores 700th Career Goal In A.Madrid Draw

By - 2 hours on July 01, 2020
Messi Can Play Until He's 38 - Puyol

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest freekick takers in the world at the moment (Photo Courtesy: Metro)

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career on Tuesday by converting a penalty against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Barca’s captain fooled Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a chip down the middle at Camp Nou, where he hit another remarkable milestone for club and country.

Messi’s 700 goals include 630 for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina.

AFP

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.