Man Narrates What Soldier Did For Him Under The Rain In Ibadan

A Facebook user identified as Dotun Ajayi has shown appreciation to a Nigerian soldier who helped him fix his car when it broke down under the rain in Ibadan.

The encounter with the soldier changed the man’s perception of the military in Nigeria.

He shared: ”A worthy soldier and gentleman.

“This evening on my way back from my brother’s house , my car developed a fault simply because the road is bad (Ojuirin – Olorunda road after Akobo in Ibadan) I was practically helpless because there were no mechanics in sight and it was raining heavily too. Then this angel in the form of a Nigerian soldier showed up, he asked what the problem was and offered to help. He knelt in the rain and when he couldn’t fix it, he asked me to carefully drive the car to the barracks and there he was going to fix it. I accepted his offer gladly and we ended up at the military workshop where he fixed my car within minutes.

“I have heard many stories about our military men, but this is totally different and I was impressed. Men like lance Corpral Etuk Emmanuel are rewriting stories about the Nigerian Army one act of service at a time.

This is the Nigeria Army of our dreams. Please help me to appreciate this galant soldier who chose to help a civilian like me in Nigeria in the year 2020.”