Man, 59, Bags 12 months Jail Term For Stealing Jewellry Worth N1.4m

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, jailed a 59-year-old man, Ekundayo Adebambo, for 12 months for stealing gold jewellery worth N1.4 million.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Somefun, sentenced Adebambo after finding him guilty of a count charge of stealing.

Somefun held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence. She, however, gave Adebambo an option of N250,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Asp. Olakunle Shonibare had told the court that the convict committed the offence sometimes in May 2017, at Asero area of Abeokuta.

He said that the convict used a trick to collect gold jewellery worth 1.4 million, belonging to one Adelubi Taiwo under the pretext of helping her.

Shonibare said that the convict and the complainant had met on a dating social media site, called “Badoo”.

He further explained that after several communications, they agreed to meet at a place called ‘Yummy Palace’ at Asero where they discussed at length.

The prosecutor said that the complainant confided in the convict that she had fibroid for which she needed a solution.

“The convict told her that he would help her get a solution to her health issue and that he would consult a cleric in Ilorin, whom he gave his name as Alfa Idris Bakare.

“Few days later, the convict informed her that he had consulted the cleric and that he (cleric) requested that she should bring her gold jewellery worth N1.4 million to pray on, which he never returned,” he said.

Shonibare said that upon his arrest, the convict made a confessional statement that he was using charm to collect money and other things from the complainant.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)