FULL LIST Of 41 Non-Career Ambassadors Sent To Senate By Buhari

President Buhari has sent a list of 41 nominees for non-career ambassadors which seeks a confirmation from the Nigerian Senate.

Buhari’s request which is contained in a letter dated June 17 was read on the floor of the Senate by Ahmad Lawal.

The nominees were selected from 32 states in Nigeria.

“In accordance to section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” the commander-in-chief said.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.”

See the Full List below.