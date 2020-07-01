FULL LIST Of 41 Non-Career Ambassadors Sent To Senate By Buhari

President Buhari has sent a list of 41 nominees for non-career ambassadors which seeks a confirmation from the Nigerian Senate.
Buhari’s request which is contained in a letter dated June 17 was read on the floor of the Senate by Ahmad Lawal.
The nominees were selected from 32 states in Nigeria.
“In accordance to section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” the commander-in-chief said.
“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.”
See the Full List below.
|Nominees
|State
|Umar Sulieman
|Adamawa
|L.S. Mandama
|Adamawa
|Oboro Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|Elejah Onyeagba
|Anambra
|Abubakar Siyi
|Bauchi
|Philip Ikurusi
|Bayelsa
|Tarzoor Terhemen
|Benue
|Paul Adikwu
|Benue
|Al-Bishir Al-Hussain
|Borno
|Bwala Bukar
|Borno
|Monique Ekpong
|Cross River
|Oma Djebah
|Delta
|Ominyi Eze
|Ebonyi
|Yamah Musa
|Edo
|C.O. Ugwu
|Enugu
|Hajara Salim
|Gombe
|Obiezu Chinyerem
|Imo
|Ali Magashi
|Jigawa
|M.A. Markarfi
|Kaduna
|Hamisu Takalmawa
|Kano
|Jazuli Gadalanci
|Kano
|Amina Kurawa
|Kano
|Yahaya Lawal
|Katsina
|Dare Sunday Awoniyi
|Kogi
|Ibrahim Laaro
|Kwara
|Abioye Bello
|Kwara
|Zara Umar
|Kwara
|Ademola Seriki
|Lagos
|Henry Omaku
|Nasarawa
|Sarafa Isola
|Ogun
|Nimi Akinkube
|Ondo
|Adejaba Bello
|Osun
|Adeshina Alege
|Oyo
|Debo Adeshina
|Oyo
|Folakemi Akinyele
|Oyo
|Shehu Yibaikwal
|Plateau
|Maureen Tamuno
|Rivers
|Faruk Yabo
|Sokoto
|Adamu Hassan
|Taraba
|Yusuf Mohammed
|Yobe
|Abubakar Moriki
|Zamfara
