FULL LIST Of 41 Non-Career Ambassadors Sent To Senate By Buhari

July 01, 2020
President Buhari has sent a list of 41 nominees for non-career ambassadors which seeks a confirmation from the Nigerian Senate.

Buhari’s request which is contained in a letter dated June 17 was read on the floor of the Senate by Ahmad Lawal.

The nominees were selected from 32 states in Nigeria.

“In accordance to section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” the commander-in-chief said.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.”

See the Full List below.

Nominees State
Umar Sulieman Adamawa
L.S. Mandama Adamawa
Oboro Akpabio Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba Anambra
Abubakar Siyi Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen Benue
Paul Adikwu Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain Borno
Bwala Bukar Borno
Monique Ekpong Cross River
Oma Djebah Delta
Ominyi Eze Ebonyi
Yamah Musa Edo
C.O. Ugwu Enugu
Hajara Salim Gombe
Obiezu Chinyerem Imo
Ali Magashi Jigawa
M.A. Markarfi Kaduna
Hamisu Takalmawa Kano
Jazuli Gadalanci Kano
Amina Kurawa Kano
Yahaya Lawal Katsina
Dare Sunday Awoniyi Kogi
Ibrahim Laaro Kwara
Abioye Bello Kwara
Zara Umar Kwara
Ademola Seriki Lagos
Henry Omaku Nasarawa
Sarafa Isola Ogun
Nimi Akinkube Ondo
Adejaba Bello Osun
Adeshina Alege Oyo
Debo Adeshina Oyo
Folakemi Akinyele Oyo
Shehu Yibaikwal Plateau
Maureen Tamuno Rivers
Faruk Yabo Sokoto
Adamu Hassan Taraba
Yusuf Mohammed Yobe
Abubakar Moriki Zamfara

