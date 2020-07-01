FG Gives Reason For Enrolling N-POWER Batch C

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farooq, has said that the N-POWER Batch C is being enrolled as a result of economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that COVID-19 has dealt a blow to the economy which has left a negative impact.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Farooq said that the new batch is to enable youths to gain skills “for employability and entrepreneurship.”

“As we battle the pandemic, it is our duty as public servants in government to intervene where needed by continuing to provide the lifeline for continuity as government continues its acceleration towards providing an enabling environment for businesses to create sustainable jobs,” the minister explained.

“This is the major reason we have commenced enrollment of Batch C which is providing opportunities for more Nigerian youths to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.”

Revealing that over one million applications have been received, the Minister said that the new Batch will help the country’s economy post-COVID-19.

“So, the transitioning and exit of Batch A & B which begins today June 30 and which terminates July 31 is not a punitive action,” she explained.

“It is rather a proactive intervention to help upskilI your brothers and sisters and assist them further along on their journey through life.”

The Minister described the outgoing Batch A and Batch B as worthy ambassadors while thanking them for their services to the nation.

“As the Batch C application and enrollment continues, I await more success stories of positive impact from young men and women who remain the hope and future of this country,” the statement added.

Batch A was enrolled in 2016 when the programme kicked off while Batch B started in 2018.