EVACUATION: 172 Nigerians Return From Uganda, Kenya

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission says 172 Nigerians evacuated from Uganda and Kenya arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
According to the commission, the returnees arrived at 10:20 am on Wednesday.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit, Mr Gabriel Odu.
He said that the evacuees arrived via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
According to him, some of the evacuees disembarked at the airport in Abuja while others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
“The exercise was put together by our Mission in Nairobi, Kenya in collaboration with the Mission in Kampala, Uganda.
“All evacuees tested negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19,” he said.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>VIDEO: EVACUATION UPDATE<br><br>172 Evacuees from Uganda and Nairobi arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10:20 am local time via <a href=”https://twitter.com/flyairpeace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@flyairpeace</a> Flight B777-200 from Nairobi today, Wednesday, 1st of July, 2020.<br><br>1/3 <a href=”https://t.co/TURA9vv52Z”>pic.twitter.com/TURA9vv52Z</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1278263499081334785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 1, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.