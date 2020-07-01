EVACUATION: 172 Nigerians Return From Uganda, Kenya

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission says 172 Nigerians evacuated from Uganda and Kenya arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the commission, the returnees arrived at 10:20 am on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit, Mr Gabriel Odu.

He said that the evacuees arrived via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

According to him, some of the evacuees disembarked at the airport in Abuja while others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The exercise was put together by our Mission in Nairobi, Kenya in collaboration with the Mission in Kampala, Uganda.

“All evacuees tested negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19,” he said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>VIDEO: EVACUATION UPDATE<br><br>172 Evacuees from Uganda and Nairobi arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10:20 am local time via <a href=”https://twitter.com/flyairpeace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@flyairpeace</a> Flight B777-200 from Nairobi today, Wednesday, 1st of July, 2020.<br><br>1/3 <a href=”https://t.co/TURA9vv52Z”>pic.twitter.com/TURA9vv52Z</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1278263499081334785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 1, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js