BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Kogi FMC, Disrupt COVID-19 Press Briefing

The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, has been attacked by unidentified gunmen.
The gunmen disrupted a press briefing which was to demand a COVID-19 screening center in Kogi.
Shots were fired in the air to disperse the people on the ground who were present to discuss challenges medical professionals are facing in the coronavirus pandemic.
Laptops, phones, and other valuables were carted away by the gunmen who assault anyone who stood in their way.
