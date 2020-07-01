BREAKING: Delta Gov, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the governor.
The governor made this known on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle.
He wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.